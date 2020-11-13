MAGA Supporters Hit the DC Streets as Trump's 'Coup' Hits Crunch Time

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss the implications of the University of New Mexico having relocated its entire NCAA football team to Las Vegas to circumvent New Mexico COVID-19 restrictions, the lasting consequences of Daryl Morey's incendiary comments about Hong Kong, and how the NBA is working to repair its frayed ties with Chinese fans following the incident last year.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kayla Popouchet, a Peruvian-Haitian worker, student, and anti-imperialist, to discuss the ouster of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, the ruling class forces aligned behind Vizcarra and behind his replacement, Manuel Merino, and why working Peruvians to continue to take to the streets demanding real change.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to discuss the newest wave of coronavirus cases sweeping across the country, why the COVID-19 plan proposed by projected President-elect Joe Biden seems so ineffectual, and some of the simple steps we can take to cut down on our risk of getting or transmitting the virus.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to discuss the new revelation that over 100 Secret Service agents have tested positive for the COVID-19, the latest high-ranking state security officials to fall victims to President Trump's post-election purge, and the "Million MAGA march" slated to see Washington, DC host large numbers of Donald Trump supporters this weekend.

