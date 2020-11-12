Imperialism on the Back Foot as Power Struggle Exposes System's Flaws

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Philadelphia-based organizer Deandra Patrice to discuss the recent release of community leader Ant Smith from his incarceration by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on seemingly politicized charges, why authorities there seem so determined to paint Smith as a dangerous criminal and the long history of racism by the city and police of Philadelphia.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Russell Chisholm, Coordinator for Mountain Valley Watch and Co-Chair of the POWHR Coalition, to discuss the new court ruling halting construction on water-based crossings by Mountain Valley Pipeline builders, the 800-day "Yellow Finch" blockade of construction on the pipeline in southwest Virginia, and why they see it as so important to monitor construction along the route of the pipeline when state regulators prove unable or unwilling to do so.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maya Hernández, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice, to discuss her new article, "Colombia’s ESMAD and the History of U.S. Policing," Joe Biden's boast that he's "the guy who put together Plan Colombia," and the international connections between the rise of the carceral state in the US and militarization of the Global South.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Claudia De La Cruz, Director of Culture for The People's Forum, to discuss the latest in the political power struggle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the significance of liberation theology, and the importance of humility in organizing our neighborhoods and developing political consciousness.

