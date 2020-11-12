US Imperialism Declines Abroad & Organizing Possibilities Open at Home

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Stacey Hopkins, Activist, Organizer, and political strategist, to discuss the GOP's request for a hand recount in Georgia, the significance of the upcoming special elections there, and how Georgia emerged as the 'ground zero' of voter suppression.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind,” to discuss what the future may hold for a Joe Biden presidency should the Democrats succeed in taking office, the future of the anti-war movement in the US, and the need to understand the current limits of popular political consciousness to advance it.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to discuss the devastating impacts of Hurricane Eta in Honduras, why the poorest Hondurans suffered such disproportionate destruction compared to their country's neighbors, and the adversarial relationship between the grassroots groups coordinating much of the recovery effort and the corrupt Hernandez regime which appears to be taking advantage of the situation.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss how white identity motivates much of the popular support for Trump, why the ruling class prefers 'race war' to class war, and the lessons organizers and working people can learn from Venezuela's ongoing Bolivarian revolution.

