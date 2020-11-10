Columnist Says Trump Military Shake-up Could Set Stage For 'Coup'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself,” to discuss his latest article, "Why Capitalism Was Destined to Come Out on Top in the 2020 Election," and the growing divide between progressive wing of the Democratic Party and the neoliberal establishment centrists who control it.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Senaye Gebremichael, Communications Strategist for Tegaru Professionals Network and member of the Tigray Communities Forum, to discuss the latest in the military conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the context behind the escalation in violence by Ethiopian forces, and the impacts of the ongoing government blackout of communications in the area.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss his new article, "Both Parties Lost the Election. Now the Real Trouble Begins," important differences between the ongoing presidential stalemate and George W. Bush's 2000 election, and the implications of Trump's firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com