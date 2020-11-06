Recount in Georgia Puts Lid on Growing Biden Lead in Presidential Race

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of "Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil," to discuss the turbulent and seemingly never-ending election between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, why it's possible that Biden could represent a slight improvement over the Trump administration for some working Brazilians, and the increasing importance of Brazilian politics on the global stage.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," to discuss the recent razing by Israeli forces of a Palestinian village in the West Bank, why the move appears to be the largest forced displacement of Palestinians in years or even decades, and what the international condemnations by the UN and others mean for Palestinians on the ground.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of the new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the election of former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville to the US Senate, Tuberville's long history of racist comments and concerns during his tenure at Auburn, and his recent efforts to lend cover to Donald Trump's dubious allegations that the results of the disputed presidential election are being manipulated by voter fraud.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History,” to discuss the latest in the ongoing 2020 election chaos, why so many people are likely to abandon the Democratic Party when it fails to deliver meaningful reforms, and why policy which benefits Black communities will inevitably benefit all oppressed and marginalized groups.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com