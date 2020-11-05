Alarm Grows Over Judicial Coup as Trump's Base Says 'Stop the Count'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” to discuss new lawsuits by the Trump Administration attempting to put a stop to the counting of ballots in multiple states, the pro- and anti-Trump factions protesting the handling of the election, and the racism behind the historic and contemporary efforts to suppress the vote.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ellen Flenniken, Managing Director of Development with Drug Policy Alliance, to discuss the historic drug possession decriminalization ballot measure which just Oregon voters just passed by an overwhelming margin, the numerous other drug decriminalization bills set to be enacted across the country after this week's election, and the profound racism and classism which underlie drug criminalization in this country and beyond.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to discuss the ways the 2020 US election now increasingly appear to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the loss of Trump-backed Kimberly Klacik in Maryland's 7th District, and the fallout over Ice Cube's endorsement of Donald Trump.

