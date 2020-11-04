Trump Claims Victory After Election, Spawning Alarm & Speculation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kei Pritsker, journalist with BreakThrough News to discuss the continued vote count watch for the 2020 Election, Joe Biden’s late night speech to his supporters that signaled long days of ballot-counting ahead, Donald Trump’s lie-filled response as he claimed victory in the election at the same time that he called for ending the process of vote counting, and what an election this tight in the midst of a deadly viral pandemic means when the Democrat candidate can’t decisively demolish the incumbent Republican responsible for 230,000 American deaths.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, to discuss the obscene amounts of money spent in this election at the national and state level, how that money goes to political candidates and parties that do not translate it into benefits for the people who vote for them, and the likelihood of getting a larger segment of the population that supports both parties to stop sending their money into the black hole of two-party system politics for their benefit.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, a policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies and a member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the potential impact on Africa, the ways in which both parties have propped up and expanded the footprint and role of the US military on the continent through the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), and how US policies toward China will change on the continent depending on a Biden or a Trump presidency.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to discuss the failures of the Democrat Party’s politics and strategy that produced such a tight presidential race and the loss of Democrat seats in the House, even as they maintain control of that chamber but do not pick up seats to flip the Senate, what the wins for progressive policies on ballot initiatives in states and districts that went to Trump mean to the viability of centering progressive policies in the Democrat party platform going forward, and what this historically badly managed election by the Democrat Party means for the future of organizing and the movement in the streets to address the issues that the party refused to.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com