Cities Gear Up for Unrest Amid Media Hype as US Polls Begin to Close

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, a lawyer, professor, and author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law By Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests," to discuss attempts to suppress segments of today's voters in the courts, the likelihood of street unrest and violence between pro- and anti-Trump factions in the event of a contested election, and why we're unlikely to have a clear picture of who won the election for several days.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, Senior Counsel for Latino Justice, to discuss the statehood referendum on the ballot for voters in Puerto Rico today, the inability of Puerto Ricans to cast a vote in the US presidential elections, and why relations between the island's population and the US government continue to be characterized by colonialism.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss his recent article, "Why the Record Vote Turnout May Not Matter," why the polls favoring Biden are likely to have minimal impact on the outcome of the election, and how GOP disenfranchisement schemes make Biden's all-but-guaranteed advantage in the popular vote irrelevant.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss how the latest presidential endorsements from famous rappers point to yet another attempt by the ruling class to drive a wedge within Black communities, how the establishment demonization of third party voters in the wake of Hillary Clinton's embarrassing 2016 electoral defeat is being used to isolate progressive activists looking beyond the two-party system, and how the mainstream media coverage is ginning up fear of violence and property destruction in cities across the country.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com