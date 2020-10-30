Cops Counter-Offensive Sees Renewed Brutality, Legal Intimidation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to discuss the suspension of progressive UK leader Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party, how claims of anti-Semitism in the Labour party were seemingly exaggerated for political purposes, and why it now seems the campaign to silence vocally pro-Palestinian MPs is only beginning.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment "The Red Spin Report." They discuss Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner's celebratory return to the field to celebrate his team's World Series victory after having tested positive for coronavirus mid-game, why defiance of COVID-19 restrictions by Nebraska's football program is being portrayed as "petulant," and the recent public safety advocate role taken on by former NFL safety Myron Rolle.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by William I. Robinson, professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, to discuss his new book, "The Global Police State," the links between US imperialism throughout the globe and the militarization of police forces here, and the centrality of capitalism to the routine social injustices inflicted by the transnational capitalist class at home and abroad.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natacia Knapper, organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to discuss the absurdity of the lawsuit filed by one of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor against her boyfriend for "emotional distress," the nightly police brutality being carried out around the 4th District Precinct in Washington, DC, and Lil Wayne becoming the latest in a strange series of last-minute endorsements for Donald Trump by rappers.

