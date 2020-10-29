DC Cops Go All-Out as US Imperialist Attacks Abroad Intensify

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Lorenzo Green, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, to discuss the DC Metropolitan Police Department's crackdown on the friends and family of Karon Hylton last night, and how the latest death of an unarmed Black youth at the hands of DC police factors into the over 150 days of the ongoing protest in the Washington area.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK, to discuss the new Venezuelan treatment for COVID-19, the impacts of the recent attack on a Venezuelan oil refinery, and the dangers of the US government's hardline policy in the region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss the political dynamics underpinning the latest developments in Haiti, how the US government continues to assert its control via the ruling PHTK party, and how the election of Jean-Bertrand Aristide served as a precursor to the Pink Tide movement.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss the death of the up-and-coming Bolivian mining union leader Orlando Gutierrez, lessons offered by Bolivia's restoration of democracy after last year's coup d'etat, and why so few Cubans support sanctions against their country.

