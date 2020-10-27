As SCOTUS Goes Right, Black Banks Insufficient to Combat Capitalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jenny Brown, an organizer with National Women’s Liberation and author of Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now, to discuss the late-night confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, the extent to which she's poised to exacerbate the ongoing assault on reproductive rights, and how the Democratic Party's ruling-class loyalties keep them from fighting for meaningful access to birth control.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the breakdown of the latest ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the role of oil in the ongoing fighting, and why Russia and Iran have been so hesitant to weigh in on the conflict.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricio Zamorano, political analyst and co-director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA), to discuss the overwhelming passage of the new Chilean constitution, why the vote represents such a huge defeat for neoliberalism and the so-called 'Chicago school of economics,' and why it seems to signal a return to the socialist 'pink tide' politics of the previous decade.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to discuss why Killer Mike's new proposed "Greenwood Bank Initiative" is unlikely to seriously address systemic poverty in oppressed communities, the political dynamics surrounding the various hip-hop artists recently thrust into the electoral limelight, and the parallels between the careers of Diddy in the rap industry and Obama in politics.

