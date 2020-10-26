Democrats MIA Amid Rampant Voter Suppression, Forced SCOTUS Nomination

New book warns of "Jim Crow trickery" in 2020; Historian explains why Nigeria in a "pre-revolutionary moment"; Anti-trust lawsuit says Google & Apple conspiring to control web traffic.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by investigative journalist Greg Palast to discuss his new book "How Trump Stole 2020," the continuing epidemic of voter suppression targeting poor and oppressed communities, and why the return of "Jim Crow trickery" is no surprise in an electoral system steeped in systemic racism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amzat Boukari-Yabara, historian and author of "Africa Unite!", to talk about the recent killing of anti-police brutality protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria, the role of the notorious SARS unit in provoking ongoing street-based and online resistance, and why current social conditions show Nigeria is in a kind of "pre-revolutionary moment."

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, to discuss a new anti-trust lawsuit brought against Google and Apple, the deeply troubling conspiracy it alleges between increasingly powerful Big Tech companies, and the new "deepfake" bot pumping out fabricated nude photos of real people.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, host and producer of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio, to talk about the latest comments from the Trump administration, the seemingly-inevitable confirmation of right-wing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and why attempts to sabotage the longstanding solidarity links between Black people in the US and Palestinians resisting racist state violence seem unlikely to succeed.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com