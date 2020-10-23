Trump, Biden Say Each Hates China More As US Sends More Arms to Taiwan

Trump/Biden more alike than different at debate; US Ramps up arms to Taiwan, tensions with China; NCAA Football restart "not normal"—player.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, to discuss last night's US presidential debate, and why the neoliberal policies offered by Democratic challenger Joe Biden don't constitute a meaningful alternative to those of President Donald Trump.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ian Goodrum, Senior Editor and Columnist at China Daily, to discuss the recent acceleration in the pace of US arms sales to Taiwan and where these moves fit within the other historic and contemporary provocations against China by the US government.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of “The Red Spin Report." They discuss anonymous comments by a Power Five player that the" whole goal" of the NCAA football league's restart "is to make everyone feel like things are nornal—which they definitely aren't," and the importance of grappling with the numerous and increasingly difficult contradictions within football.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss why the demand by establishment Democrats that the electorate not "make perfect the enemy of good" makes little sense when Democrats aren't even offering "good," how the mainstream media is working to paint an unrealistic portrait of Biden's performance, and why revolution is often more likely to be carried out under a failed reformer than a right-wing demagogue.

