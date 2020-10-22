Biden and Trump Prepare for Final Debate (Thankfully) as Contentious Election Approaches

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bob Schlehuber, peace-building activist and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik to discuss the final presidential debate, whether muted mics will silence Trump or Biden as they spar over SCOTUS nominees and the possibility of the Democrats adding more justices should Biden win, whose foreign policy is more hawkish, and whether any of it will sway voters one way or the other this close to the election.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joel Ibrahim and Lillian House, organizers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver to discuss the outrageous and excessive charges filed against them stemming from their activism in demanding justice for Elijah McClain, the targeting of protesters in Aurora that is used to silence dissent, the deplorable conditions in Aurora jails during COVID, and the resilience of the organizing work that continues for Joel, Lillian, and others even under threat of massive state repression.

In the third segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Steve Forester, Immigration Policy Coordinator for the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti to discuss a marked uptick in deportation flights to Haiti recently, the impact on the coronavirus on these proceedings and the ripple effects of the Trump administration’s deeply anti-immigrant policies.

In the final segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civic and Social Innovation expert to discuss the upcoming presidential debate, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser petitioning to pull millions from healthcare and workforce funds to pay police overtime costs, the latest in music and how systemic change is needed to improve the relationship between communities and elected officials.

