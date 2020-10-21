The Emptiness of 'Lesser Evil' Politics and the Need for Electoral Alternatives

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Gloria La Riva, 2020 Presidential candidate of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the need for a platform that speaks to people’s needs, how the two major parties ignore these to preserve capitalism and how important it is to build a movement that addresses major issues beyond what happens on Election Day.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the US and Russia governments negotiating the New START nuclear treaty, how fragile nuclear peace is at the moment and how past US presidents like Barack Obama have harmed the nuclear peace process.

Jacquie and Sean are joined in the third segment by Patricia Lokwa Servant, host of the "CongoLive!" radio show and the founder of Congo Love to discuss Congo Week, the lasting legacy of imperialism, colonialism and genocide in the Congo, ongoing protests against police brutality in Nigeria and the importance of linking justice movements on the African continent and the US.

In the final segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book "The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century” to discuss the upcoming presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, lessons from the recent Bolivia election, the impact of coronavirus on the arts and the most recent attack on the 1619 Project.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com