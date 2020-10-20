As COVID Crisis Continues, Chances of Stimulus Before November Plummet

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the latest Prison Radio segment by political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, "Disaster At The Heart of Empire," and why the ongoing government refusal to tackle the public health crisis seems to signal the beginning of the end for US imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by David Swanson, an activist, journalist, radio host and the Executive Director of World Beyond War, to discuss the latest in the US presidential election, Joe Biden's description of Amy Coney Barrett as "a very fine person," and why the race "between a pro-war candidate and a pro-war candidate" means not much is likely to change regardless of the result in November.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism," to discuss the on-again, off-again stimulus negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, why they're unlikely to result in anything but campaign material for Trump campaign, and the lack of real economic recovery for anyone but the ruling class.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monica Cruz, host of Breakthrough News, to discuss the revelation that the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case was not given the opportunity to bring homicide charges against the police who killed the young woman, the global significance of the first-round victory by the MAS party in Bolivia, and 50 Cent's endorsement of Donald Trump despite the rapper's admission that the President "doesn't like Black people."

