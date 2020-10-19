Landslide MAS Victory in Bolivia Signals Rejection of US-Backed Coup

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean and Jacquie are joined from Bolivia by journalist and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss last night's landslide first-round victory by Luis Arce in the country’s presidential election, and the implications of the MAS party's triumph for working and indigenous people in the country and the region as a whole.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to discuss the attempts to ban users who shared embarrassing photos of Hunter Biden on social media platforms, and the implications of the attempts by Big Tech companies to stifle the material.

In the last segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the new documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to discuss Donald Trump’s latest attack on food stamps, the ongoing importance of mutual aid as the coronavirus intensifies in the US and the need to strengthen class politics so as to strengthen the movement against the ravages of capitalism.

