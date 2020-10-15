Dems Appeal to Black People Using Black Mayors Who Attack Black People

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ollie Vargas, journalist and writer with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to discuss the closing of the election campaign season in Bolivia, apparent attempts by Interior Minister Arturo Murillo to intimidate electoral observers, and how the Movement To Socialism has managed to stay in the game even as the new right-wing government works to disqualify and isolate the party.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Catron, US Coordinator of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, to talk about the ongoing hunger strike by Palestinian political prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, how a broad Israeli policy inherited from British colonization allows for the criminalization of virtually any act of resistance to the occupation, and the growing Palestinian and international movements standing in solidarity with Al-Akhras.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University to discuss his book "America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo," how the "traumatized Africa" trope works to whitewash the role of the ongoing neocolonial depredations in the continent, and the many ways racism pervades the way corporate media outlets write about and engage with Africa.

In the final segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to discuss rapper Ice Cube shopping his “Contract with Black America” to the Trump campaign after being shrugged off by the Biden camp, Democrats cynically using Black mayors to stoke Black votership and the plot by white militia members to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

