Conservative Barrett Heads to SCOTUS as US Marks 19 Years in Afghanistan

Barret SCOTUS confirmation continues, US Cyber Command fights election hackers who have never hacked an election; US in Afghan boondoggle 19 years later

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary host Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party" to discuss the confirmation hearings from Donald Trump Supreme Court pick Amy Comey Barrett, her background in conservative tight-knit religious group People of Praise and how now Democrats can no longer use the excuse of the Supreme Court to pressure people into supporting Joe Biden.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about US Cyber Command carrying out pre-emptive strikes against hacker group tricky bot, the tenuous nature of US elections systems and the Department of Justice continues its campaign for a backdoor into encrypted devices.

In a special third segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of Palestine, Israel and the US Empire to mark 19 years of the US war in Afghanistan, the historical context of the Washington and Kabul prior to 9/11 and how US involvement in Afghanistan has signaled a historic rollback of social, political and economic progress in the once progressive government of Afghanistan.

Sean and Jacquie are joined for the live hour by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to discuss Democrats softballing Trump SCOTUS pick Amy Comey Barrett, a new Black-owned bank being promoted by Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, and a recent controversial Saturday Night Live monologue from comedian Bill Burr.

