US Waits For Relief As Trump Shuts Down Iran Aid Amid COVID Comeback

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to discuss his new article in MintPressNews, "Flint-Linked Veolia Merger Brings Water Privatization Closer to “Global Reality,”" how senior officials at that company covered up the water crisis which continues to plague Flint residents, and why many have grave reservations about allowing those who oversaw their poisoning to manage the water supply of millions of people more.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss the new wave of US sanctions aimed at completely disconnecting Iran from the global financial system, why the so-called "Abraham Accord" seems more focused on arming Gulf State regimes than generating regional peace, and how unilateral US sanctions are impacting the Iranian attempts at creating a coronavirus vaccine.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the legacy of the late Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson, the former Red Sox player helping fundraise for the family of Jonathan Price after he was killed by a Texas police officer, and the intersection between sports and popular consciousness.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to discuss the news that the US experienced the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since mid-August, how Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to fast-track the deportation of immigrants and deprive them of their right to due process, and how the recent apology by the City of Greensboro over the role of that city's police in the massacre of Communist Workers Party members by the Ku Klux Klan highlights the long history of collaboration between US law enforcement and white supremacists.

