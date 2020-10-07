Stimulus Talks Stall as US Government's Crackdowns Reach Hondurans

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University, to discuss US President Donald Trump's abrupt cessation of negotiations with Democrats regarding the next round of coronavirus stimulus, whether working families can expect to see another $1,200 check before November, and a new report finding that under Trump the US government dished out nearly half a trillion dollars to companies which outsourced 200,000 jobs from the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News Co-Host Monica Cruz for a preview of the Vice Presidential debate and to discuss the dynamics we can expect to see play out in tonight's socially-distanced sparring match between self-described "top cop" Kamala Harris and right-wing evangelical Vice President Mike Pence.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, Coordinator of the Black Alliance for Peace's US Out of Africa Network, to discuss the ongoing International Week of Anti-Imperialist Struggle, and the relationship between the threats posed to national and economic self-determination in Africa and Asia by the US military's AFRICOM and Indo-Pacific Command.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the new book “Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry,” to discuss the crackdown in Guatemala on a migrant caravan from Honduras, how the US government under both Obama and Trump created the miserable conditions which so many Hondurans have sought to escape even before the coronavirus pandemic, and why international solidarity is the most direct route to liberation for poor, working, and oppressed communities everywhere.

