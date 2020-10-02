Amid Rising Threat of Fascism, Organizers Look Beyond Two-Party System

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss why the latest unemployment numbers reveal that economically "there's been no recovery" since the onset of the global pandemic, the fallout from the widely-disliked Presidential debate, and the how "ultra-individualism" shapes the broader political landscape.

Next, Sean and Jacquie are joined from London by Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and editor of the Interregnum, to discuss the latest in the extradition hearing of journalist Julian Assange, the affidavits confirming CIA-linked surveillance firm UC Global discussed poisoning and kidnapping Assange, and the parallels between the Assange case and the US government's persecution of journalist Daniel Ellsberg.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss the newly-released footage which the chief of Aurora police said showed a young woman being "tortured" by cops in the back of a patrol car, documents revealing the Department of Homeland Security urged officials to describe the Kenosha shooter in a positive light, and some of the steps we can take to start building the organized networks needed to protect ourselves and other from the rising threat of fascism.

