Biden Rolls Over in Debate as Trump Tells Proud Boys to 'Stand By'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, a lawyer, professor, and author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests," to talk about last night's debate between President Donald Trump and Senator Joe Biden, and why it's unsurprising a clear majority of Americans polled afterwards viewed the event in a negative light.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jennifer, an organizer with OccupyPHA, and Kane, Camp JTD resident and organizer, to talk about the recent agreement between the city of Philadelphia and organizers there to give control of around 50 properties to a community land trust, and the long struggle by homeless activists and advocates which led the way for the historic deal.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to discuss the resignation of three Bolivian government ministers, the recent appointment of Branko Marinkovic to Economy Minister, and why Bolivians across the world are speaking out after being disenfranchised by the coup-borne Bolivian regime.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, a policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies and a member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the presidential debate, President Trump's suggestion that the Proud Boys should "stand down and stand by," and the refusal of Kentucky Attorney General to indict the Louisville police who killed Breonna Taylor.

