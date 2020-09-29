Trump-Biden Debate Set to Offer Little to Working People

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the recent outbreak of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the long and complicated history of conflict in the region, and the apparent efforts by Turkey to capitalize on the situation.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie continue to be joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about the recent EU sanctions against Belarus, the recent meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Belarusian opposition leaders in Lithuania, and why President Lukashenko seems likely to continue his hold on power despite the western-backed campaign to oust him.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about new reports that the Republican Party worked to suppress black voter turnout and alarming new developments in surveillance technology.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and whistleblower Colleen Rowley to discuss tonight's debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the apparent agreement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury tapes in the case of the police killing of Breonna Taylor, and the new coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com