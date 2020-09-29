Democrats Roll Over as Republicans Forces Supreme Court Nomination

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, to discuss the newly-revealed ballistics report and bodycam footage which contradict the Louisville Police Department's official story, why it's increasingly clear police there engaged in a "cover-up," and why he believes such abuses will continue until working people establish real community control of the police.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Assistant Editor of The Grayzone, and the producer and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to talk about the new revelation that the New York Times' "Caliphate" podcast was based almost entirely on fraudulent testimony from a Canadian man who lied about joining Daesh, the Times' long history of manufacturing consent for US wars of aggression, and the new trove of documents which expose how "at every single level the Syrian opposition was micromanaged by western contractors."

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pablo Navarrete, journalist, filmmaker, and the founder and co-editor of www.alborada.net, to talk about "No Extradition," his recent documentary on the struggle to secure the release of jailed Wikileaks journalist Julian Assange. They go on to discuss why the persecution of Julian Assange by the US and the UK government may number among the greatest injustices of our time, and what to make of the overwhelming media silence on the case.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss why the story that Trump may have paid next to nothing in taxes seems unlikely to significantly shift the political landscape, why the party is apparently declining to fight the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and how the latest moves by the Democratic Party indicate they plan to motivate their base through fear, guilt, and excuses rather than concrete policy proposals.

