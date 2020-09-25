Demand for Police "Abolition" Exposes Divide Between Left & Liberals

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, Director and Senior Scholar for the Arab & Muslim Ethnicity & Diasporas Studies program at San Francisco State University, to talk about how the Israel lobby coordinated with Facebook, Zoom, and Youtube to censor her program's roundtable discussion with Leila Khaled, why the extensive campaign to suppress Palestinian resistance appears increasingly unsuccessful, and why the timing of such tactics is seemingly tied to the international attempts to normalize Israeli apartheid.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dhoruba al-Mujahid bin Wahad, a former political prisoner, Black Panther Party leader, and co-founder of the Black Liberation Army, to discuss the news that political prisoner Jalil Muntaqim is set to be released after 49 years of incarceration, the role of the police in a capitalist state, and why a united front against fascism is "the only way to deal with a neo-fascist moment."

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss the reaction of the sports world to the refusal of the state to indict the Louisville police who killed Breonna Taylor, Colin Kaepernick's call for police abolition, and why the athletic sphere has such elevated importance in terms of public discourse.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Edward Onaci, Associate Professor of History and African American & Africana Studies at Ursinus College and author of "Free the Land: The Republic of New Afrika and the Pursuit of a Black Nation-State," to discuss the irony of police demanding justice in the case of recently-released Jalil Muntaqim while violently suppressing those demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, attempts by police and prosecutors across the country to throw the book at those protesting them, and why Black-led "intentional communities" are unlikely to lead to full Black liberation.

