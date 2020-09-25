Biden "Totally Out of Step" With Movement As Breonna's Killers Walk

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and author of Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, to discuss the fallout of the refusal to indict the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor and why Joe Biden's war hawk history undercuts his insistence that "violence is not the answer" after the shooting of Louisville police last night.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University to discuss his new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself” and why a look at how the rest of the world are handling the coronavirus demonstrates the utter failure of our elites to address the public health crisis.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about why progressives should "battle Biden to defeat Trump" rather than "defeat Trump to battle Biden" and the vital importance of internationalism in the fight for justice at home and abroad.

