Police Crack Down on Protest Leaders Nationwide in Latest Escalation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean and Jacquie are joined by Stevie Vargas and Iman Abid of Free the People Rochester to discuss the recent police murder of Daniel Prude, how city officials conspired to suppress damning body camera footage, the recent resignation of a number of police officials, and the importance of community involvement in the effort to get justice for Prude.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” to talk about President Donald Trump's creation of a "1776 Commission" to explore the imposition of a "patriotic education" curriculum, why his denunciations of the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory seem likely to backfire, and how such educational tools help encourage a more just and liberatory perspective among the next generation.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Red Spin Sports co-host Nate Wallace for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the political machinations behind the decision by the Big Ten conference to play out their season after previously cancelling it, how Trump is using this dubious achievement to rally support for his presidential campaign, and why new comments from the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown show NBA players are continuing struggle for justice even after the players' brief work stoppage was seemingly quashed by Barack Obama.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer for Deadspin, to talk about the seemingly-simultaneous crackdown on leaders of the movement against racist police terror across the country, why the NFL appears to be blackballing top-tier NFL safety Eric Reid due to his vocal stance on racism and police brutality, and why the apparent nationwide effort by police to "stack charges" against protesters represents a "tactic of terror."

