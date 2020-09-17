Throughout Americas, Capitalist Powers Work to Disqualify Progressives

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Andrea Mérida, Campaign Manager for the Green Party's Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker presidential ticket, to discuss the 4-3 decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court barring the Green Party from running in the state, how the mainstream media is papering over the apparent attempt at widespread voter suppression, and the recent legal victory restoring the candidacies of Green Party members and Texas.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to discuss the new large-scale poll suggesting MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce could win an outright victory in the first round of Bolivia's Oct. 18th elections, what explains the lack of apparent political success by Arce's closest rival, Carlos Mesa, and how the MAS party is navigating ongoing attempts by the coup government to disqualify some of their most popular candidates amid the all-out assault on opposition.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Ron, Venezuela's Vice-minister of Foreign Affairs for North America and the President of the Simón Bolívar Institute, to discuss the recent launch of the Institute, and the importance of international solidarity in the historic struggle to achieve a Bolivarian Republic.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, to talk about FBI Director Chris Wray's testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee today, the latest attempt by the FBI to prop up the long-debunked "Russiagate" myth, and how the belief that far-right candidates are more easily defeated leads to the Democratic Party elites elevating racist candidates like Donald Trump.

