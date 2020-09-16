Biden's Left/Youth Outreach Dies 'Despacito' Amid Churchill Comparison

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Ross, a Senior Fellow for the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China and an award-winning columnist, to discuss US President Donald Trump's 'apparent lies' about the severity of the coronavirus, why China’s response has left much of the rest of the world in the dust, and Mike Pompeo attempts to isolate China from its regional neighbors at the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, a policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies and a member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the breakdown in talks between the coup leaders and the civilian government regarding a peaceful transition of power, the involvement of coup leaders in previous US operations in the region, and the role French and German imperialism in laying the groundwork for the conflicts in the country.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gareth Porter, historian and journalist covering the national security state and author of "Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare," to talk about the revelation that state voter databases widely reported to have been "targeted" by Russia were in fact publicly available, and how the latest evidence undercuts the foundational myths of the "Russiagate" narrative.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss Attorney General William Barr's call for protesters to be charged with sedition, Joe Biden's absurd comparison Donald Trump to Fidel Castro, why China’s presence on the African continent is fundamentally different from that of the US’ imperialist presence, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tour of Latin America and the Caribbean.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com