ICE Horrors, Climate Crisis & Endless War Show Need for Mass Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to talk about the disturbing new testimony from a whistleblower at an ICE facility in Georgia revealing an apparent effort to force detainees to undergo hysterectomies, the long history of sterilization campaigns for those deemed "undesirable" by the US government, and how efforts by ICE to crack down on protesters in DC generated a COVID-19 outbreak at a Virginia facility which has already claimed at least one life.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Policy Coordinator with Climate Justice Alliance, to discuss how Big Oil spent decades and millions of dollars convincing Americans to recycle plastic waste which would ultimately be discarded in landfills, how major US oil corporations work to greenwash their own reputations while guilt-tripping consumers, and why it's often so difficult to hold multinational corporations responsible for their crimes against working people.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond," to discuss how the new shipment of Iranian crude to Venezuela demonstrates an increasing willingness to resist unilateral economic aggression, how the development may help to bring about a multipolar world, and why the heavily-armed former marine captured near Venezuela's most important oil refinery increasingly appears to be a US-backed saboteur and spy.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the new documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to talk about the legacy late, widely-beloved activist Kevin Zeese, the right-wing attempts to shift the blame for the shooting of two Compton sherriffs by an unknown assailant onto the broader movement against police terror, and why the latest horrors exposed in ICE facilities remind us that an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

