Wildfires, Hurricanes Show Extent of Ecological, Social Collapse in US

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by New Orleans-based organizer Simon Miscenivich to discuss the protest by victims of Hurricane Laura left in limbo by the federal government after their relocation from Lake Charles to New Orleans, and how Hurricane Sally could impact those already displaced by the intensifying effects of the climate crisis.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," to discuss the deal brokered by the Trump administration normalizing relations between the governments of Israel and the UAE and Bahrain, why the arrangement is provoking such fury among Palestinians and the working people of Bahrain, and how US-backed regime change wars in the region left Palestinians with so few state allies.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to discuss the dystopian 'pre-crime' program which a recent report by the Tampa Bay Times revealed was created to "continuously monitor and harass" residents, and what the recent string of victories by privacy advocates in San Diego and Portland may mean for the future of the fight against systemic state surveillance.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to talk about the "electoral trolley problem," what the gangs of right-wing vigilantes enforcing checkpoints in rural regions of the West Coast reveal about the pervasive culture of settler-colonialism in the US, and the utter inability of establishment Democrats to comprehend or combat fascism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com