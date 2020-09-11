Climate & Capital: How Settler-Colonialism Set the Stage for Wildfires

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the new book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,’ to talk about the devastating wildfires consuming much of the West Coast, other ecological catastrophes currently playing out across the globe, and the inextricable links between between the capitalism and the climate crisis.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Jordan, National Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about the horrific slaying of over a dozen protesters by Colombian police, how the police execution of lawyer Javier Ordoñez set the stage for the protests, and the lukewarm response by Colombian government officials to the continuing campaign of police terror.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss the racist response by Kansas City Chiefs fans to an attempt to demonstrate racial unity at the NFL season opener, the video released by 18 Miami Dolphins players rejecting such displays as performative "fluff," and efforts by the far-right to establish a foothold in the sports journalism world.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to talk about the important connections between the Movement for Black Lives and the struggle for justice for immigrants, the news that Portland, OR has the worst air quality of any major city in the world amid ongoing wildfires, and how capitalism manages to commodify so many attempts to subvert it.

