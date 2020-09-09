Sanctions on Devastated Lebanon Show New Low in US Economic Warfare

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined from London by Taylor Hudak, journalist and co-founder of Action 4 Assange, to discuss the latest in the Julian Assange extradition hearing, the horrific physical and legal treatment he continues to receive amid the politically-charged trial, and why the corporate media shows so little interest in a trial with such potentially far-reaching implications for freedom of speech.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Laith Marouf, an award-winning multimedia producer as well as a media policy and law consultant with the Community Media Advocacy Centre, to discuss the new economic sanctions unleashed on post-explosion Lebanon by the US naming two former ministers, why so-called "targeted sanctions" really punish the public and the reasons that broader attempts by imperialist powers to isolate Hezbollah from its base and its allies seem likely to fail.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte, to talk about the recent massacre in Port-Au-Prince, why many are putting the blame at the feet of former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, and why the apparent assassination of Haitian legal expert and head of the Port-Au-Prince bar Monferrier Dorval reflects the deep instability plaguing the country.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to talk about the contrast in the empathy extended to alleged Kenosha protest killer Kyle Rittenhouse and DC's latest victim of police execution, Deon Kay, why the wave of police resignations occurring across the country may not signal the sea change which some suggest, and why arguments suggesting foreign powers are behind the uprisings against police terror—like the demand for 'non-violent protest'—ultimately serve the interests of the ruling class.

