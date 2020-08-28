Ruling Class Working to Divide & Conquer Protesters, Striking Athletes

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party," to talk about the Republican National Convention, the lukewarm response by establishment Democrats to their Republican colleagues, and his recent article, "The Only Wasted Vote Is a Vote Not for a Third Party."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report,” to discuss the wave of protests, walk-offs, and spontaneous strikes by professional athletes following the killing of Jacob Blake and multiple protesters by Kenosha police and one of their out-of-state supporters, and what this new moment for social justice in sports may portend for the future of athlete activism.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist for Radio Kawsachun Coca, to talk about the latest in the struggle being waged by social justice movements and indigenous leftists against the coup-borne Añez regime in Bolivia, why Bolivian Human Rights Ombuds Nadia Cruz says both the police and the state are "complicit" in the ongoing assault on her office and staff by right-wing paramilitary groups, and the parallels between the rise of fascism in the US and Bolivia.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread For The City, to discuss the latest from Kenosha, the claim by influential police lobbyist Michael McHale that notorious 1994 crime bill author Joe Biden and self-described "top cop" Kamala Harris represent the 'most radical anti-police ticket in history,' and why independent grassroots organizing is likely a more effective path to addressing the impending eviction crisis than waiting for Congress.

