Ruling Class Consensus: More Cops in Kenosha & 'Containment' in China

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Christopher Schlosser, a labor organizer and racial justice activist in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to discuss last night's killing of multiple protesters in Kenosha by an apparent member of a right-wing militia, the collaboration between armed police sympathizers and the officers deployed in Kenosha which seemingly paved the way for the alleged murderer to take the lives of young activists demanding justice for Jacob Blake, and why it seems so many Wisconsin Democrats share Donald Trump's "law and order" mentality.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tanisha Lewis, sister of Angola prison organizer Quierza Lewis, to talk about the decision by prison authorities to charge her brother with making "terroristic threats" and inciting a riot following his attempt to organize a peaceful protest, the horrific conditions which have led so many of those incarcerated at the 'modern day slave plantation' to speak up, and the broader campaign of political persecution prison authorities in Louisiana continue to wage on Lewis.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss the Sudanese transitional government's rejection of the Trump administration's demand that the country normalize relations with Israel, why the US demand for a $330 million payment in exchange for Sudan's removal from the US 'State Sponsor of Terror' list "sounds like extortion," and why the coup in Mali represents a critical moment for the future of African sovereignty.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, co-host of The Left Lens, organizer with No Cold War, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to talk about the news that Kyle Rittenhouse has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly fled the state of Wisconsin after killing two protesters demanding justice for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, how Joe Biden's attempts to flank the Trump campaign from the right on issues of police funding and imperialism undercut his rhetoric around the ongoing Movement for Black Lives, and why China's policies both domestically and internationally mean "we cannot call China a capitalist or an imperialist country."

