As Kenosha Burns, Democrats Fiddle and Republicans Rage at Convention

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to discuss the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NC, the eye-popping array of racist characters on display throughout the evening, and why the lofty and high-minded rhetoric that establishments Democrats have offered in response doesn't translate into actual policy proposals.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by David Schultz, professor of Political Science at Hamline University, to talk about the banks capitalizing on the coronavirus crisis to the tune of billions of dollars, the ongoing and sadly-unpromising negotiations between Congressional Democrats and Republicans over the next relief package, and why concessions to the ruling class seem to be the only thing both parties can agree on.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to talk about his new bombshell exposé showing how the "Labour ant-Semitism crisis" was manufactured as part of a broader conspiracy to purge progressives from the party, the shocking disparity in how higher-ups in the Labour Party treated frivolous claims of ant-Semitism by right-wingers and the more legitimate accusations by leftists, and how pro-establishments factions continue to exploit the phantom "crisis" for political gain.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the "Uncle Tom" trope and tokenization more broadly, how reactionaries are exploiting the obvious contradictions in the Democratic establishment's pitch to Black communities, and why many activists must seek out a "more sophisticated" understanding of how to build peoplee power.

