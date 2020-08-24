Amid Fresh Protests in Kenosha, WI, "Struggle Has Been Criminalized"

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sekou Odinga, former Black Panther, political prisoner, member of the Black Liberation Army and co-author of "Look for Me in the Whirlwind: From the Panther 21 to 21st-Century Revolutions," to talk about ongoing uprisings against police terror in Kenosha, WI, and across the country, how Black August reminds us of the vital importance of political education, and why the US government's centuries-long policy of subjecting Black freedom fighters to political persecution shows that "struggle has been criminalized."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Collins, Director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, co-editor of inequality.org, and author of “Born on Third Base,” to talk about the news that America's 12 richest oligarchs now have a combined net worth of over one trillion dollars, how the wealthy have managed to hoard unprecedented levels of wealth amid the devastating global pandemic, and why the disparities exposed by the economic, racial justice, and public health rises will likely only serve to further galvanize the social justice movements taking the streets this summer.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor of Venezuelanalysis.com, to talk about elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's wide-ranging televised interview with Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas this weekend, the recent escalation in economic attacks against Venezuela by the Trump administration, and how imperialist aggression by the US government has led to increasing cooperation between the South American country and Iran.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about the assembly of far-right racists and reactionaries scheduled to be paraded before the public at tonight's Republican National Convention, the laughable "apology" offered privately by Biden aides in the wake of the campaign's public disparagement of pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, and how the Democratic establishment's war on progressives is further strengthening the calls for an independent vehicle for working-class political organizing.

