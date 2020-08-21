'Neocons for Biden' Aiming to Build Democratic Support for Endless War

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the new book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,' to talk about the catastrophic fires sweeping through California and why controlling an increasingly-volatile global climate requires a fundamental shift away from individualism and towards collective, socialist solutions.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patrick Lawrence, a columnist, essayist, lecturer and author of "Time No Longer: Americans After the American Century," to talk about his new article in Consortium News, "Huawei, Tik Tok, WeChat & Other Handy Targets," and why the ruling class' willingness to effectively seize their more successful foreign competitors should worry us all.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for the latest edition of the new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report,” to talk about the latest in the chaotic College Football coronavirus response and why the sport's most pronounced institutional failures closely parallel those of capitalism in general.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone, Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, author of "The Management of Savagery," to talk about the newly-formed group of "Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden," the intensifying (and frequently US government-sponsored) attacks on successful alternative media outlets like The Grayzone, and the response to his recent article showing renowned Hong Kong expert "Kong Tsung-Gan" is actually white, American-born Brian Kern in yellowface.

