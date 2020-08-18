DC, Chicago Mayors Pose as Protest Allies Amid DNC Push to Co-Opt Left

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Shabbir Manjee, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Chicago, to talk about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's appearance at the Democratic National Convention, how the outrageous brutality unleashed on protesters by the Chicago Police Department this weekend undermines her professed concern for Black lives, and the parallels between the city's decision to draw the bridges to keep out protesters and the Democratic Party's continuing efforts to stifle progressive movements and candidates.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, software engineer and technology and security analyst, to talk about the recent horrifying nighttime raid by Soledad State Prison in which guards brutalized and racialized hundreds of those incarcerated there, and why it now appears the raid was to designed to heighten the prisoners' exposure to coronavirus.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire, to talk about the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip, how the Israeli blockade is shutting down the besieged enclave's only working power plant, and why the protest movement in Israel seems more oriented towards reforming the Zionist project than liberating its Palestinian victims.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America," to talk about the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, the folly of lesser-evil politics, and how DC Mayor Muriel Bowser helped engineer the growing housing crisis plaguing the city.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com