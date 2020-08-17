Cop 'Terror' Continues Under Liberal Mayors as Dems Demand Left Fealty

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sportswriter with Deadspin, to talk about the release of the protesters, journalists, and legal observers who DC police detained on "felony riot" charges last week, why the police detained so many people despite their apparent understanding that the charges wouldn't stick, and whether the police actions were aimed more at intimidating or surveilling their perceived critics.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by whistleblower and journalist Colleen Rowley to talk about President Trump's continuing attacks on the Postal Service, how the largely-fraudulent "voter fraud" narrative is used to gin up fear and outrage among Trump's reactionary base, and why the Democratic response to Trump's rapid crippling of the USPS is inspiring little confidence among many progressives.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to talk about President Trump's threat to activate the "snapback" mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and impose further sanctions on Iran, how Trump's absurdly belligerent attitude towards Iran ultimately undermines his efforts to isolate them internationally, and why a Joe Biden presidency would be unlikely to generate a meaningful shift in US foreign policies.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, to talk about the unprecedented upward shift of wealth amid the pandemic, how the Democratic establishment is working to silence the progressive wing of the party ahead of tonight's nomination of Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee, and why the prevailing liberal belief that the election is already in the bag may lead to a repeat of the 2016 election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com