Israeli Deal With UAE Infuriates Palestinians, & Black August Heats Up

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Woodfox, former Black Panther, political prisoner and author of "Solitary: Unbroken by Four Decades in Solitary Confinement—My Story of Transformation and Hope," to talk about the history of Black August, how the latest vacation by Congress amid the massive health and economic crises demonstrates the ruling class' disregard for working people in this country, and why (rather than embracing reformism) organizers seeking real change should "dare to struggle, dare to win."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of electronicintifada.net and the author of "One Country" and "The Battle for Justice in Palestine," to talk about the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, why Palestinians overwhelmingly view the deal as an appalling betrayal, and the political calculations currently motivating the governments of the US, Israel, and the handful of Gulf states said to be considering following in the UAE's footsteps.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Red Spin Sports podcast co-host Nate Wallace for the new weekly segment “The Redspin Report" discussing sports, politics and struggle, to talk about the huge rift emerging in college football as different conferences chart their own paths in handling the coronavirus, and why the Washington NFL team's name change is likely to generate enormous profits for team owner Dan Snyder.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the new book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss the bizarre new "birther" theory suggesting Kamala Harris isn't a legal citizen, why Joe Biden so frequently positions himself to the right of Pres. Trump on foreign affairs, and new revelations about long-standing Israeli attempts to eradicate Palestinians from their territory.

