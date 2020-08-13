100 Years of Pan-Africanism: How the Red, Green, Black Flag Came To Be

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book "The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century," to commemorate the hundred-year anniversary of the UNIA's adoption of the red, black, and green Pan-African flag, Marcus Garvey's role in the construction of the broader Pan-African movement in the early 20th century, and the historical development of Black nationalism in the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the "dark patterns" that tech giants use to manipulate users into giving away more of their information and a recent vulnerability in Amazon's Alexa device which allowed hackers to access user data.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva of The Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and the ANSWER Coalition to commemorate the late revolutionary icon Fidel Castro on his 94th birthday, discuss why Cubans feel such a powerful bond to their longtime leader, and talk about the important historical links between the anti-imperial struggle in Cuba and the fight for Black liberation in the US and Africa.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss the political motivations behind the Democrats' selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's VP pick, why the Democratic Party establishment seems to prefer "identity politics" to policies of real economic and racial liberation, and her many reactionary positions and statements which are giving pause to so many progressive voters.

