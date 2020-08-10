As US Hegemony Wanes, Iran and China Accused of US "Interference" Too

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, professor of Political Science at Hamline University, to discuss why Donald Trump's new executive order "probably violates the law," why that may do little to prevent his apparent political ploy from successfully painting Congressional intransigence as the main cause of working Americans' financial woes, and how the coronavirus exposed the "fragility and weakness" of political and economic institutions in the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, co-host of Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik, to discuss the "intelligence report" alleging foreign interference in US elections, the expansion of the Russiagate narrative to also include Iran, Twitter, and Tik Tok, and how the Democratic Party continues to collaborate in advancing policies of economic and military aggression against China.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined from Ferguson, Missouri by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer for Deadspin, to talk about the events commemorating the 6th anniversary of the police killing of Michael Brown yesterday and the wave of police violence subsequently unleashed on both protesters and journalists alike.

Later in the show, Jacquie Luqman and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the resignation of the Lebanese government amid widespread protests following a horrific explosion which devastated downtown Beirut, how the Israel lobby works to undermine longstanding links of solidarity between Black and Palestinian nationalist movements and isolate other anti-imperialist movements, and how individualism and celebrity culture are used to promote policies of white supremacy at home and abroad.

