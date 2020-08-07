Ruling Class Moves to Co-opt Movement As Organizing Goes Mainstream

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Juanes, an organizer with Atlanta's Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, to talk about the uprising at Ware State Prison in Georgia, how the natural aversion to contracting COVID-19 pressures many defendants to plead guilty to crimes they didn't commit, and how widespread abuses by prison authorities, state neglect of the incarcerated amid the pandemic, and the broader movement against police terror created the "perfect storm" for the rebellion.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to talk about corporate attempts to co-opt the Black Lives Matter movement, how the extensive corporate funding for police departments across the country undercuts their efforts to manage public relations, and the fundamental contradictions between capitalism and real social justice.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, cohost of the Red Spin Sports podcast, to talk about the resistance among college football players to continue with the playing season amid the pandemic, how Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney's far-right ideology is endangering the athletes on his team, and the open resistance among WNBA players to alleged pandemic profiteer and anti-BLM Atlanta Dream owner Rep. Sen. Kelly Loefler.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and co-founder of the Truth Telling Project, to talk about why the mainstream media is treating Joe Biden's offensive comments about the Black community as a 'gaffe,' why Kamala Harris and Susan Rice appear to be the only Black women to make Joe Biden's VP shortlist, and the need to organize outside of two-party system to build a real progressive movement in this country.

