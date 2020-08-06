75 Years After Hiroshima, The Costs of Permanent War Come Home

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism," to talk about this morning's release of the 20th consecutive jobless report showing over a million people filed for state unemployment last week and the huge disparities between how the ruling class makes funds available to corporate entities and working people.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jana Nakhal, an urban planner and Central Committee member of the Lebanese Communist Party, to talk about the destruction wrought by the horrendous explosion which tore through Beirut's port and downtown this week, how the thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate which appeared to cause the blast were able to be stored in the sensitive area for so long, and why some Lebanese citizens request a 're-colonization' by French President Emmanuel Macron as he seemingly attempts to use the devastation in Beirut for the benefit of French imperialist interests.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, a radioactive waste watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to talk about the 75th anniversary of the horrific US bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the profound racism exposed by the killings of hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians and the exploitation of indigenous populations supposedly required to produce uranium at home, and how US imperialism continues to use the threat of nuclear extermination to control global affairs.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, assistant editor of The Grayzone and producer/co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to talk about attempts by supposedly non-governmental organizations to gin up public outrage against the traditional targets of empire in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion, the leaked documents showing that the US government is looking further its covert war on Nicaragua, and the announcement that the Trump administration will continue backing would-be 'interim president' Juan Guaido even after he refuses to participate in elections.

