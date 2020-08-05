Activist Turned Candidate Cori Bush Takes Down Establishment Dem in MO

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about Cori Bush's huge Democratic primary win in Missouri last night and what her upset victory of establishment Democrat William Lacy Clay could mean for the future of politics at the polls and in the streets.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by CODEPINK Latin American Campaign Coordinator Leo Flores to talk about the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Venezuela, why Democrats' main objection to what they described as a "coup" in Venezuela was the fact that it didn't work, and the threats by Juan Guaido and other US-backed opposition parties to boycott the upcoming elections.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, a policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the longstanding political issues behind the Zimbabwean government's agreement to compensate white former landowners, why the move is generating outrage among many Zimbabweans as the country's economy continues to struggle under the burden of US sanctions and attempts to link the protests in Zimbabwe with the struggle against police in the US.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to talk about the extent to which a Biden presidency would represent a real break from Donald Trump, the need to build a real grassroots working-class movement independent of the two-party system, and Zoe Saldana's apology for an appearance as Nina Simone which was heavily criticized as verging on blackface.

