As Right Wing Govts From US to Bolivia Fail, Workers on the Offensive

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss the ongoing negotiations in Congress over the next relief package, the significance of a possible executive order Pres. Trump is floating as a way to stop tenant evictions, and whether both parties' continued deference to the corporate sector could push working people to the uprising against the "economic royalists" that Pres. Franklin Roosevelt warned about.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karla Reyes, a New York City schoolteacher and union activist in the United Federation of Teachers, to talk about yesterday's Teacher's Day of Resistance, why the "scattershot" state-by-state approach to school closure is emblematic of the broader drive to 'reopen' the economy, and how educators are fighting back against threats to their own health and that of their students.

In the third segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist for Radio Kawsachun Coca, to talk about the dozens of roadblocks paralyzing Bolivia as supporters of the Movement to Socialism demand the US-backed Jeanine Añez regime hold elections as previously agreed, and why the resistance is significantly stronger than when protesters previously seized key roads immediately following the November coup.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about his new book, "The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century," why the police lynching of George Floyd isn't a 'bug' but a 'feature' of a system fundamentally based on settler-colonial violence, and how white supremacy manifests in the bipartisan imperialist aggressions of US foreign policy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com