Black August Matters: Liberation Struggle Back in Focus Amid Uprisings

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ian Goodrum, Senior Editor of China Daily, to discuss attempts by the US government to ban popular social media platform TikTok, other recent escalations by the Trump administration, and what the apparent joint effort by Microsoft and the US government to acquire TikTok's parent company may portend for the future of international trade.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tamanisha John, a PhD candidate at Florida International University studying multinational corporations in the Caribbean, to discuss the swearing-in of new Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, racial dynamics underpinning popular support for the two major parties there, and the ways multinational corporations wield undue influence in the internal politics of Guyana.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ana Edwards, chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project, to talk about the newly-announced memorial to those enslaved and sold in the city's former slave-trading district of Shockoe Bottom, how the ongoing uprising against racist police terror factors into the decisions by city lawmakers, and how politicians like Mayor Levar Stoney are already angling to take credit for the project that city residents have demanded for years.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to talk about the revolutionary significance of Black August, how mainstream media works to generate pro-regime change consensus among working people, and navigating the need to spread awareness of George Floyd's execution by police with the natural aversion to such horrors as the bodycam footage of his killing is finally leaked.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com