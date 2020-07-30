US Economy in Freefall—Uncertainty, Unemployment, COVID Caseload Grow

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to talk about ongoing concerns that President Trump will attempt to postpone the elections and how this morning's unprecedented news that the US economy contracted by nearly a third in the last quarter may be impacting Trump's political calculus.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricia Gorky, software engineer and technology and security analyst, to discuss the House antitrust subcommittee hearing exploring whether the big tech companies have grown too powerful, to what extent the massive corporations are really protecting user data from theft and government surveillance, and why monopolization of any industry can only benefit the rich and powerful.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English-language section of Haiti Liberte, to talk about the recent unanimous resignation of Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council and whether this latest development could signal the beginning of the end of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's political career.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mondale Robinson, Founder of the Black Male Voter Project, to talk about former President Bill Clinton's eulogy presenting John Lewis as preferable to Kwame Ture, how Democratic politicians like Bill Clinton and Joe Biden played a leading role in establishing the prison industrial complex, and why the latest push to privatize the postal service seems to coincide with the attempts to crack down on mail-in voting ahead of November.

